Victim thwarts car break-ins, urges unity

A Savannah citizen taking matters into his own hands to ward off several would be criminals.

Now, he is hoping to start another community movement to kick 2016 off on the right foot.

After he witnessed some criminals trying to break into cars, including his own, he grabbed his gun and followed them. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police and this victim will both tell you that this is not necessarily the way to handle it. But it was his way of taking back his city from all the crime, and that's the part he's hoping will continue.

"You see the statistics and you hear about it. A lot of people are moaning and complaining about it and I think it is time to stand up and do something about it,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

The victim has had a rough December. His car was broken in to several weeks ago. Then, when he and his wife got back from vacation over the weekend, less than an hour after getting home.

"I slightly looked over my balcony and saw three males surrounding my car and my neighbor’s car, and they were pulling on handles and looking into the cars,” said the victim.

That is when he made a decision, one that could have been very dangerous.

"I grabbed my wife's phones, my ID, my conceal carry, and my gun, and a pair of shorts,” he said.

He followed the three for several blocks, all the while on the phone with 911, making sure they knew what was going on.

"I want to be very clear that it is not smart of safe to do what I did that night,” he said.

To make a long story short, he ended up aiding police in arresting one of the suspects. A teenager, with a criminal record.

"They found a very long screwdriver and other tools that you would use to break into cars,” the victim said.

Police make it clear to never take the law into your own hands. Police are here for a reason and the best thing to do is call police if you see anything.

"Every situation is different and you have to treat them differently. You have to be aware and ready to handle situations like that,” said the victim.

For this victim, these events changed his perspective, one he hopes others will soon share.

"Savannah has a lot to lose. Savannah has a lot of tourism,” he said. "It hit close to home, so I am now really committed to getting all the citizens and communities here and making a difference."

The victim has set up a new anti-crime group called Safe Savannah. He has set up a neighborhood watch Facebook page, as well as an email (safesavannah@gmail.com) that he hopes community members, as well as community organizations, will reach out to him so there is more of a unified movement to end crime.

He has already reached out to Mayor-elect Eddie Deloach's office to get them on board.

