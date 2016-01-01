Gyms offering deals on memberships for New Year fitness resolutions

With the New Year, comes resolutions and one of the most popular is to get in the gym and get healthy.

Gyms across our area see huge spikes this time of year as folks feel motivated to get into shape. Those numbers do decrease as the year goes on.

Gyms offer great deals the first month of the year in order to entice folks to join. For example, Planet Fitness over on Ogeechee is offering a month-to-month membership for only $10. Other gyms have similar offers as long as you sign up fast!

"It is all about having a comfortable environment to get fit to get started. It is a place you can come in and just start. We offer free training with all of our memberships. It just a great starting point for them,” said Josh Bernardini, general manager of Planet Fitness.

Most gyms will continue these membership deals through the month of January.

