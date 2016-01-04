Construction begins on Boundary St. project in Beaufort

After years of planning, construction on the Boundary Street project began Monday in Beaufort.

Officials say the $33 million transformation will improve safety.

Workers have put all the construction signs up, and right now the city is getting ready to demolish two buildings, where the new intersection is going to be. The demolition process will take about two weeks and after that, they’ll work to bury all the utility cables.

The project manager says putting the utilities underground will take about a year to complete – and you’ll see a lot of machines and construction workers on the side of the road – but don’t panic. Engineers say the construction will have a little effect on your commute.

“It’s really critical to remember there will not be any road closures. The entire project will maintain four lanes of travel. You don’t have to worry about readjusting your way to work or anything else. The first year of the project deals strictly with the underground construction along the sides of the road, and the road will not be closed,” said David Coleman, Beaufort Senior Project Manager.

Coleman says the 2nd phase of the project will deal with road closures, but they are only allowed to do it during the late night, early morning hours. It’s expected to be completed in 2018.

