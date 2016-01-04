Jasper Co. School Board considering termination of employee for misuse of funds

The Jasper County School Board voted to let go an employee for allegedly misusing more than $50,000, pending a written explanation.

The school district won’t identify the employee or how the money was misused, but says it is not a criminal situation so no charges will be filed. The board voted last week to fire the employee, pending a written explanation and a closed door meeting with the school board.

The district says it will release more information once the matter is settled.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.