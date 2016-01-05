Tormenta FC holding first open tryout

The soccer movement has arrived in South Georgia.

Tormenta is Spanish for storm, and the new professional soccer team based in Statesboro hopes to take the entire Coastal Empire by storm when it starts playing this year.

Tormenta FC is the newest franchise in Georgia for the Premier Development League. The season begins in May and runs through July.

It will hold the first open tryout Saturday, January 9th at 1 p.m. at 2704 Old Register Rd. in Statesboro.

To register for tryouts, click here.

For more information contact: Ben Freakly, Tormenta FC General Manager at BFreakley@TormentaFC.com or visit http://www.tormentafc.com/.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.