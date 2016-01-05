Three families in new homes built by Hilton Head Habitat for Humanity

Three families in need started the New Year in brand new homes.

The Hilton Head Habitat for Humanity’s first homes on the island are complete. Three families now have a place to call home, and before the end of the year, the organization plans to move in about a dozen more families.

Habitat’s president says the community has not only helped reach its goal for the project, but also put in a lot of elbow grease to build the homes.

“We have two more foundations going in and we have plans for two more after that. The community has come together so well so support what we’re doing. They’re helping us with volunteers. They’re helping us with fundraising. Things are just going wonderfully,” said Patricia Carey Wirth, Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity President and CEO.

The homes cost about $70,000 each. Habitat for Humanity says it will build more than two dozen more homes over the next few years.

