Work begins on Waters Avenue streetscape

Work began Tuesday on major streetscape improvements to Waters Avenue, which will include brick paver sidewalks, stamped concrete crosswalks, ADA compliance ramps, landscaping and lighting.

The multi-million dollar streetscape plan for Waters Avenue extends from Victory Drive to Wheaton Street, with the goal of beautifying and enhancing the area while also increasing public safety and accessibility. The streetscape plan is part of an overall revitalization effort within this major corridor to support neighborhood vitality and spur economic development.

“This revitalization project is going to be a huge boost for this community and the businesses that are here. I expect there will be more businesses coming this way," said Phil Savoy, the project manager in charge of construction. “We spoke to one business owner down the street here that actually moved over here three years ago in anticipation of this change.”



"It is new crosswalks, it is new sidewalks, it is new landscaping, new light poles. We will have neighborhood street signs. We are even putting in a concrete based checker board in the shopping center behind me," said Savoy.



Not only will it make the area nicer, more appealing and hopefully encourage economic growth, it will also increase the safety both on the road and the surrounding communities.

"We will accommodate fiber optic cable, which will allow us, at some point to connect that into traffic cameras. Surveillance cameras, that is always something that will make a community safer," said Pete Shonka, assistant city manager for Utilities, Construction, and Development.

The intersection of Waters Ave. and 37th St. will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 5th, until Wednesday, Jan. 20th, for the installation of new crosswalks. Residents can expect intermittent closures along Waters Ave. through the end of May as the project progresses.

