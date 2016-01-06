Tesia Reed: Multimedia Journalist

Tesia Reed joins us from our sister station in Columbus, GA but she’s no stranger to the area. She’s a proud Georgia Southern Eagle and loves the beautiful weather here.
In her spare time you can find her spending time outdoors, catching up on the latest Netflix show, or doing the “dirty bird” as she cheers on the Atlanta Falcons.
If you have any story ideas Tesia would love to hear from you. You can find her on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook @ TesiaReedWTOC or send her a quick email to treed@wtoc.com.
