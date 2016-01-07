2nd annual Josh Reddick Foundation Concert in Rincon

The Josh Reddick Foundation and the City of Rincon present the 2nd annual Josh Reddick Foundation Concert Saturday, January 9 at Freedom Park in Rincon.

Josh Reddick grew up in Effingham County, graduated from South Effingham High School and now plays for the Oakland Athletics. In the offseason he returns to his home town to give back to his community.

Funds raised by this nonprofit organization are used in the refurbishing, maintaining, and beautifying of the recreational parks in Effingham County. Funds will also be allocated for scholarships for South Effingham and Effingham County graduates.

The gates open at 4 p.m.

Rincon Fire Department will be out with inflatables for the kids. Entertainment will be provided by Colt Ford, Josh Sanders, Brian Fuller and Chyann Rose with DJ Figatron.

