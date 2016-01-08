3rd annual Tybee MLK, parade and human rights celebration - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3rd annual Tybee MLK, parade and human rights celebration

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The 3rd annual TybeeMLK, is Saturday, January 9th at 2 pm.

The grand marshal for the Tybee Martin Luther King, Jr Parade is former Tybee Mayor, Walter Parker. Keynote speaker for the Tybee Human Rights Celebration is Dr. Cheryl Dozier, President of Savannah State Univeristy.

Here is the program for the Human Rights Celebration:

  • Opening Prayer …………………………………………………… Father Thomas Peyton, St. Michael's Catholic Church 
  • Welcome……………………………………………………………..…………………..Julia Pearce, TybeeMLK Coordinator
  • Statement of Purpose………Special Guest, John H. Finney,  Executive Director of  Economic  Opportunity Authority 
  • What is Community? …………………………………………….……Joyes"Joi" Zieh   Miss Savannah State  2015-2016
  • Love vs Fear…………………………………………………………………….….….Malkah Rubin, Jewish Tybee Resident  
  • Peace of Mind…………………………………………………..…...............................…………Imam Maajid Faheem Ali 
  • Introduction of Grand Marshal…………………………………….....…………………Jason Beulterman, Mayor of Tybee
  • TybeeMLK Grand Marshal  2016……………………........……….The Honorable Walter Parker, Tybee Mayor 16 years
  •  Introduction of TIMA Essay Winners…………………………….….........………..Lanie Peterson, Journalist, Educator 
  • Introduction of Honorable Buddy Carter-Congressman…………............…………….………..Chauncey Barnwell, Esq.  
  • Introduction of the Humanitarian Award…..............................................Lisa Lipofsky ,TybeeMLK, Presentation to:                                                                                                                                                                             Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry 
  • Introduction of Key Note Speaker…………............……….…Betsy Strong, MSW, Founding Members of TybeeMLK
  • Keynote Speaker…………….. …………………......………Dr. Cheryl Dozier, President of Savannah State University
  • Closing Remarks…………………………………..……………………………………………..….Julia Pearce, TybeeMLK
  • Benediction……….........................................................................................................Rev. Deacon Susan Hill,                                    Deacon St.                                                               Michael's Episcopal & All Angels , and  Founding Member of TybeeMLK

For more information, please click here.

