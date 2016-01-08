3rd annual Tybee MLK, parade and human rights celebration

The 3rd annual TybeeMLK, is Saturday, January 9th at 2 pm.

The grand marshal for the Tybee Martin Luther King, Jr Parade is former Tybee Mayor, Walter Parker. Keynote speaker for the Tybee Human Rights Celebration is Dr. Cheryl Dozier, President of Savannah State Univeristy.

Here is the program for the Human Rights Celebration:

Opening Prayer …………………………………………………… Father Thomas Peyton, St. Michael's Catholic Church

Welcome……………………………………………………………..…………………..Julia Pearce, TybeeMLK Coordinator

Statement of Purpose………Special Guest, John H. Finney, Executive Director of Economic Opportunity Authority

What is Community? …………………………………………….……Joyes"Joi" Zieh Miss Savannah State 2015-2016

Love vs Fear…………………………………………………………………….….….Malkah Rubin, Jewish Tybee Resident

Peace of Mind…………………………………………………..…...............................…………Imam Maajid Faheem Ali

Introduction of Grand Marshal…………………………………….....…………………Jason Beulterman, Mayor of Tybee

TybeeMLK Grand Marshal 2016……………………........……….The Honorable Walter Parker, Tybee Mayor 16 years

Introduction of TIMA Essay Winners…………………………….….........………..Lanie Peterson, Journalist, Educator

Introduction of Honorable Buddy Carter-Congressman…………............…………….………..Chauncey Barnwell, Esq.

Introduction of the Humanitarian Award…..............................................Lisa Lipofsky ,TybeeMLK, Presentation to: Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry

Introduction of Key Note Speaker…………............……….…Betsy Strong, MSW, Founding Members of TybeeMLK

Keynote Speaker…………….. …………………......………Dr. Cheryl Dozier, President of Savannah State University

Closing Remarks…………………………………..……………………………………………..….Julia Pearce, TybeeMLK

Benediction……….........................................................................................................Rev. Deacon Susan Hill, Deacon St. Michael's Episcopal & All Angels , and Founding Member of TybeeMLK

For more information, please click here.

