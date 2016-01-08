Mother, two sons charged in Lowcountry murders

Less than a day after a woman’s body was found in a shallow grave, a Burton man has been charged with murder.

According to deputies, Charles Brown killed his girlfriend, Katherine Collier, in December, and his mother and brother helped cover it up. Nancy Kennedy and Olin Brown are facing accessory after the fact charges.

The pair are also charged with murdering 27-year-old Titus Singleton. His body was found in Yemasee last month. Deputies believe one of the victim’s was killed and dismembered before his body was set on fire.

We learned Thursday that investigators think both victims were killed at the home they rented on Toro Lane. They haven’t determined Singleton’s cause of death, but they say Katherine was shot in the head twice and then buried just feet away from the house.

Deputies haven't released a motive yet, but they say the suspects are cooperating.

“Investigators traveled to Brunswick County, North Carolina and met with Charles Brown and investigators met with Nancy Kennedy and Olin Brown at the Beaufort County Detention Center and conducted interviews,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Bob Bromage.”Those interviews produced information regarding their specific involvement in Katherine Collier’s death as well as the death of the burnt murder victim in Yemassee.”

