Savannah husband and wife team use online software for personalized jewelry design

Husband and wife Andreas and Elisha Argentinis have an online custom jewelry business based in Savannah with clientele that includes regular customers in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Metal Pressions has launched their groundbreaking online WYSIWIG (what you see is what you get) jewelry design platform. The software is user friendly, highly intuitive and provides each customer the ability to design, online, the exact piece of jewelry they envision in their own mind.

Elisha has always been a dabbler in all things crafty. In college she made custom designed oil lamps and then she expanded to other types of craft like stamping and scrapbooking. Once introduced to the world of hand stamped and handcrafted keepsake and photo jewelry she quickly developed her skill and expertise.

Her passion for making beautiful jewelry grew into a business when she convinced her husband to develop a website for her jewelry designs.

Together they have created a business that produces crafted hand stamped jewelry and provides an innovative shopping experience with the convenience of the big internet jewelry sites but with the hometown feel of your local mom and pop shop.

For more information on their personalized jewelry handcrafted in 14K gold, sterling silver & diamonds, please click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.