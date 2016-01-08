Economic development annual breakfast meeting held at the Westin Savannah

Creating better businesses and more jobs in our area.

That’s what was discussed Friday at the annual breakfast meeting for the Savannah Economic Development Authority, or SEDA.

City leaders and business leaders, all coming together to find ways to improve our business climate. SEDA says some of Savannah’s strong suits when it comes to business are the port, Gulfstream, SCAD and tourism. But they also say we have room to grow.

Newly-elected Mayor Eddie DeLoach says he has one priority for boosting our economy.

"Well, my first order of business is to secure a safe Savannah, if we get a save Savannah, we'll improve our overall economy because of the fact of tourists and people will want to live here,” said Mayor DeLoach.

SEDA officials say filmmaking could be Savannah's next big money-making industry. At Friday’s meeting, they also shared some highlights of 2015 and appointed their new officers.

