Property owner speaks after three tenants charged in two Lowcountry murders

The man who owns the property in Burton where three murder suspects lived is speaking out about his tenants.

He said Nancy Kennedy and her two sons, Charles and Olin Brown, have been living in his Toro Lane mobile home for about two years. The trio are all facing murder charges for the deaths of two people who went missing last month.

Deputies said 27-year-old Titus Singleton was killed, dismembered and set on fire. His remains were found on Jenks Road in Yemassee last month.

Investigators found 25-year-old Katherine Collier’s body buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday. She was shot twice in the head.

Terrace Wyatt, the property owner, said they weren’t the best tenants, saying they trashed the house and the yard. He said knowing that two people might have been murdered in the home he owns is heartbreaking.

“As you can see, this is what they’ve done,” Wyatt said. “They destroyed the place. Big fires, drugs, guns, shooting all around. It was terrible.”

It’s hard for Wyatt to think about what the three murder suspects did on his property.

“This little girl on the ground they found was killed in there, and I have to go in there and remodel the whole place,” Wyatt said. “I’m just thankful that they’re getting out of our life and off of our property.”

Wyatt described the murder suspects as quiet.

“You didn’t want to say much to them at all, they were like reclusive,” he said. “They didn’t come around or talk much about anything.”

But after a year of renting to them, he realized they were into some bad things.

“I knew in my heart that that this is what drugs, alcohol and guns come to,” he said.

Wyatt can’t get into the home until deputies give him the green light. He said once it’s over, it’ll be hard for him to get over what happened, but he’ll find a way to start over.

“We’ll wait until the investigation is over, and then I’ll bring in a loader and a big trailer and we’re going to clean this entire [area] and just pretend it never happened,” he said.

Investigators have not released a motive yet, but we will continue to follow this case as it develops.

