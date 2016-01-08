Tiny home built for family devastated by South Carolina flooding

The first tiny home made for South Carolina flood victims is finished and ready to be delivered to a family in need.

Brighton Builders built this tiny house after the historic floods that devastated parts of the Palmetto State. The home will soon be given to a family affected by the natural disaster, the project was funded by donations.

“Building the home was easier than getting the details worked out for the family,” said Susan Gunyou. “There’s been some red tape involved but I think we’re in the final stages of getting everything worked out.”

Brighton Builders have already started building a second tiny home to give to another family.

