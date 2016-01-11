New security measures in place for Bluffton Town Hall meetings

Just in time for the upcoming town hall meeting in Bluffton, the Bluffton Police Department is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the public.

The policy for the town hall will go into effect on January 13th. The department says in response to some of the incidents that have happened across the country in unusual settings prompted the need to beef up security. So those going to the meeting this week will see some changes, and this is how you can expect the process to go.

"We will have two lines leading into the auditorium, we will have an officer at each door, they will have a wand, many people have seen them long stick and we'll wipe around the person, check their pockets, to check inside of bags,” said Bluffton Police Department Public Information Officer Joy Nelson.

The department says the process is similar to what people already experience going into the courthouse. They add it’s not to invade anyone’s privacy but to make sure that anyone who attends those meetings are kept safe, citing the shooting over the summer at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

