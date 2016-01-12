Red Cross in need of blood donations

The American Red Cross is scrambling to get blood and platelet donations.

The organization says the shortage in donations over the holiday months have significantly reduced their blood supply, and they are in urgent need for people to give.

Usually they ask for the rare blood types, but right now, the blood supply is so low, they’ll take anything they can get. They had 50,000 less donations in just November and December than they did in September and October.

Officials say that every two seconds, a patient needs blood. They rely on donations to help the sick and the injured. When the supply is short, saving lives becomes a challenge. One donation – or one pint of blood – can save three lives, so they’re asking anyone who is able to donate, to give as soon as possible.

To donate, you have to be at least 16 years old and 110 pounds. To find out where you can give blood, please click here.

