Pep rally held for Hilton Head boy battling cancer

An elementary school held a pep rally for a 10-year-old Hilton Head boy battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Alex Arrieta is leaving Thursday to undergo months of intensive chemotherapy, so 700 of his closest friends and family piled into the gym at the Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts for a one of a kind sendoff.

They cheered for him and wished him well on his road to recovery. Alex was diagnosed with leukemia last year. The cancer went into remission over the summer then came back. Alex says he enjoyed his pep rally.

“(Will miss) friends. I really don’t like that homework,” said Arrieta.

“It was just what the doctor ordered. You saw Alex. He has not had that kind of energy. That was just pure reserves that this rally brought out of him. He’s absolutely ready to leave tomorrow and start fighting and he’ll know all his friends are behind him,” said Brandon Arrieta, parent.

Alex says after his treatment he plans on collecting 1,000 stuffed toy lambs to give to other children undergoing chemotherapy. If you want to donate to Alex’s cause, please click here.

