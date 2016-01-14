The Abigail Palmer Group performs for one night in downtown Savannah

The Abigail Palmer Group out of Washington, DC will be performing at Jazz'd Tapas Bar, 52 Barnard St., on Saturday, Jan. 16th at 9 p.m.

Abigail Palmer (electric harp & vocals), a music conservatory graduate, comes with a background in Celtic and classical music, while Eric Selby (drums & percussion) has a history deeply rooted in jazz, Americana, blues and rock. Together, their backgrounds provide a multitude of soundscapes and genres that reflects the multi-cultural, ever changing, millennial melting pot we live in today.

They will be sharing their music at Jazz'd, an underground unique entertainment and dining location in Savannah's Historic District just off Ellis Square.

Only two people make up the "group" but the sound they deliver with vocals and instruments is a full group sound.

Abigail and Eric have performed around the country and around the world.

For more information on The Abigail Palmer Group, please click here. For more information on Jazz'd Tapas Bar, please click here.

