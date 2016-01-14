Good News: Callen club's national champs

How do you celebrate a national championship?

With a spirited game of Fear Gear, of course.

Members of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club 7 and 8-year-old football team are back at the Charlton Street facility this week, playing games in the gym, working in the club's computer lab and quietly savoring the title of nation's best.

"I am so proud of these young men," said Head Coach Michael Hamilton. “I’m lost for words, that's how happy I am for them."

"It's a good feeling," added Rashawn Truell, the team’s quarterback. “It's just like NFL players winning the Super Bowl."

The Callen team won the National Prep and Youth Football Association Super Bowl in Orlando over the weekend, beating teams from Ohio and Delaware by the combined score of 73-24, to complete a journey that started last year when they lost in the title game.

“These guys came back and worked hard this season," said Hamilton. “They didn't want the same taste they had the year before, so they came out and worked issued everything out to everybody and went undefeated, had a perfect season."

Back in Savannah, the champs were already back to work at the Boys and Girls Club, taking their focus off the field and back to their biggest responsibility.

"You have to keep your grades up to be on the team, that's the No. 1 rule," said Hamilton. “We require progress reports and require report cards. Eighty percent of them are honor roll and some are on high honor roll. So you're going to be seeing these kids in high school and college real soon."

But no matter where they play in the future, the 27 team members will always share this season and be able to look back on how it ended.

"Yes, with a big smile on their face and say, ‘coach I remember when we won the Super Bowl,’’’ said Hamilton. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing."

