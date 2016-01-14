14th Candler Clays benefits SJCHS Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion

The 14th Candler Clays Charity Shoot & Auction presented by JE Dunn Construction will honor St. Joesph's/Candler patient and cancer survivor Monica McGoldrick.

Her father, Dr. Thomas McGoldrick was the Chief of Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years, and she went on to become the director of community relations. Monica was diagnosed with endometrial cancer last year.

Dr. William Edward Richards, GYN Oncologist, oversaw her treatment. Monica is now in remission.

Candler Clays benefits oncology programs and research at St. Joseph's/Candler. Last year Candler Clays raised $124,169 for the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

Reception and auction for the event will be Friday, Feb. 19h at 7 p.m. at the Savannah Golf Club.

The charity shoot is Saturday, Feb. 20h at the Forest City Gun Club.

