United Way of the Lowcountry to host meetings for community input

Lowcountry residents say job cuts, access to healthcare and the lack of affordable housing concerns them.

The issues came up during the United Way of the Lowcountry’s first “Community Conversation”, where they asked local people about problems plaguing the community. Officials say they are looking to identify problem areas in education, health and income stability, so they create long-term solutions.

The organization says this year it’s taking a different approach to assist the community.

“We have learned that by funding programs to meet immediate needs definitely makes a positive change in the community, but what makes a more positive change in the community is to fund initiatives that will actually get to those root causes,” said United Way of the Lowcountry President/CEO Tina Gentry.

If you missed the meeting Thursday,don’t worry, there will be two more. The United Way will host meetings in Hardeeville and Hilton Head next week. The dates and times are:

BLUFFTON/JASPER

January 20th from 3:30—5:00 p.m. at Palmetto Electric Community Room (1 Cooperative Way, Hardeeville)



HILTON HEAD ISLAND

January 21st from 3:30—5:00 p.m. at Hilton Head Public Service District, Community Room (21 Oak Park Drive, HHI)

