Lawsuit filed against the City of Hardeeville

The City of Hardeeville is facing a lawsuit from one of their own.

Tamika Shiggs, a city employee, is suing the city and officials for breach of contract, defamation and civil conspiracy. Shiggs served as interim finance director last year and says in the lawsuit that she was promised the permanent position and a pay raise.

The lawsuit says the city officials conspired to keep her from getting the position.

The city says it cannot comment on active legal matters.

