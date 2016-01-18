Players, parents want money back after USA College Football Bowl canceled

College football players that came to Savannah to participate in the USA College Football Bowl want answers and their money back after the sudden cancelation of Monday’s scheduled game.

The dreams of college football players shattered in Savannah on Monday.

Nearly 80 college players and their families are in town this week for the USA College Football Bowl, only problem is fans and athletes arrived Monday afternoon for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Savannah State University to find out there was no game.

This is dysfunction at its finest. College seniors from all over the country hoping to display their skills one last time in a bowl. They were promised NFL scouts would be there to hopefully garner some attention at the pro level.

But no scouts and no game. Players tell us this discombobulation started when they arrived this weekend. Everything from their practices, to banquet to team meals were unorganized.

"A lot of top end athletes were out here to get themselves in front of a lot of big time scouts and agents that he told us were going to be here. We all get here and it was just like another pick-up game pretty much, there were players that quit the first day,” said Xavier Marsden, Montana Tech University.

When fans and players arrived Monday for the actual game, the USA College Football Bowl told them they didn't have enough players, coaches or jerseys to play a game.

"You could tell there was a lot of dysfunction and disorganization. People not knowing what's going on and kids not having any direction about what was happening. Just a big disappointment. I feel sorry for all the kids out here, they worked hard to be here graduating from college. Very ashamed of this organization and what they have done and how they handled this here,” said Paul Marsden, parent of player that traveled from California.

There is video of USA College Bowl President Dennis Wilson leaving TA Wright Stadium. We asked him for an official statement on what happened this afternoon but he did not wish to speak with any of the media.

"Disappointed that I took time out of my life to come out here and be handed what I was handed, a t-shirt and a jersey. Since me and my brothers touched down it just wasn't vibing right. So to get here and see that it finally came to a head at the game is just a tragedy,” said Michael Jolivet, Grambling State.

Some of these players told us their registration alone was close to $800. They still have no idea if they will be reimbursed for that.

