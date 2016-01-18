Town of Bluffton celebrates MLK Day with focus on youth

The Town of Bluffton taking time out to celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday.

The day started with a memorial service focused on the youngest in the community. Then came a parade, and the festivities ended with a family style cook-out at Oyster Factory Park.

Food was provided by the Lowcountry Community Church and the event was organized by the town's MLK celebration committee.

"It's important because we need to come together in unity in our community and with all the things that are going on now especially the violence we need to do something positive to keep our children focused on what's right and doing good things in the world rather than fighting and shooting and all of that,” said MLK Celebration Committee President Anne Cooke.

The theme for the 31st year of the celebration was "Renew and Rejoice". Cooke said the committee plans to have a Juneteenth celebration in the summer commemorating the end of slavery.

