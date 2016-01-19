Bluffton Council to discuss building renovation plan

Bluffton officials are looking at ways to renovate its municipal building and town hall.

The town council will discuss a project to upgrade the Theodore Washington Municipal Building at its quarterly workshop Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The town has been renting the 51-year-old building from the Beaufort County School District for more than two decades.

Officials say the old, outdated building needs renovations and a possible expansion to accommodate the town’s growth.

No word yet on how much the town plans on spending on the project.

