Good News: Savannah Tech Adult Student of the Year

Once she has put in several hours on several different classes, Jennifer Davis' day can really begin.

The single mother of three recently enrolled in the nursing program at Savannah Tech, complicating her schedule for now in the hope of eventually simplifying things for her family.

"Working too much and raising kids is hard," said Davis, whose children are 10, 11 and 12. “So, anything I can do to make it a little easier on them when they get to my age, and get in college, will be a lot easier."

Davis completed her GED so quickly last fall that she was selected as Savannah Tech's Adult Education Student of the Year and will represent the school at the Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education conference in Atlanta in March.

"I'm excited, I can't wait," she said. “March can't get here fast enough."

""Jennifer is a wonderful example. She is the star example," added Dr. Charlene Ford, Savannah Tech’s dean of adult education. “If Jennifer can do it, anyone can do it."

At home, Davis' children see what she is doing every day when the family sits down to do homework together.

And they also know why she is doing what she has chosen to do, leaving a fulltime job at Cracker Barrel to go to pursue a career in nursing.

"She’s doing it to get a better job," said Davis’ 10-year-old son, DeAnthony.

At school, she represents the many non-traditional students who face considerable challenges but still excel in the classroom.

"She came in just self-motivated, with that intrinsic motivation," said Dr. Ford. “She went to class, decided that she needed to do even more to accelerate the process and that’s absolutely phenomenal. It's absolutely amazing, but it you want something better for yourself, you will do what's necessary to meet those goals."

Davis' goal is to become an emergency room nurse because she feels it will be the best way to help others.

"In there, you would be making a really big difference," said Davis. “When somebody comes in all open and you have to close them back up, it will make a big difference."

Just as Davis is making for her family now.

