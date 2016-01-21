Ribbon-cutting, grand opening of new police station in Ridgeland

The Town of Ridgeland hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new police station.

Police and contractors began working on renovations after South Carolina Electric and Gas Company donated the building to the town. It only took 120 days for contractors and police officers to turn an old, rundown facility in to the new police headquarters. The police chief says taxpayer money was not used for the project. They used money from the department’s seize assets to pay for the renovations.

The town is excited law enforcement has a new place to call home.

“They were severely short of space. For several years, we’ve known we needed to do something. We think it’s a great location. It’s here on the United States Highway 17 and the law enforcement officers can be anywhere very quickly,” said Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus.

The police department’s old building will be used for storage and office space for town employees.

