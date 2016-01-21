Bond denied for Bluffton murder suspect

A Beaufort County judge says no after a man being charged with murder asks for bond, just days after the man’s wife is granted bond for her involvement in the death of Bluffton restauranteur Johnathon Cherol.

Samuel Collins appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon with his attorney by his side requesting a bond of $150,000. They cited that a disability prevents Collins from being a flight risk and that he still has fatherly duties to look after being one of the sole providers for his 8-year-old son.

The defense attorney also mentioned that because a clear motive hasn't been established, authorities just can't pinpoint Collins in the murder of Cherol. But the prosecutor said there are several theories on the table that point the fingers at Collins.

"One of them being, judge, that it was possibly in retaliation to an earlier robbery where Mr. Collins thought Mr. Cherol set him up to be robbed in his home some month prior. There was also an allegation that Mr. Collins may have thought that his wife had gone over there and was flirting and had an inappropriate interaction with Mr. Cherol,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton.

Those motives were discovered during the course of the investigation. Collins' wife was released on a $35,000 bond and is currently home under electric monitoring.

