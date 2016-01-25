Gov. Nathan Deal proclaims it 'School Choice Week'

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has proclaimed this week as "School Choice Week," in an attempt to raise awareness for options when it comes to your child's schooling, whether that be a specific public school or a charter school.

Gov. Deal wants more Georgians to decide for themselves the best education available to their children.

Events will be held all throughout the week in order to promote school choice. These events will include information sessions, open houses, rallies, policy discussions, and more. Thousands are expected to go to the Georgia State Capitol to rally for support on Wednesday.

Participants of School Choice Week in Chatham County include Savannah Arts Academy, Chatham Academy, Bethesda Academy, and others. We have not yet been given exact dates and times for the events, but we will update you as soon as we get it.

