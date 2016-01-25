Pooler Lions Club presents "Chipping for Charity" Golf Tournamen - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Pooler Lions Club presents "Chipping for Charity" Golf Tournament

Pooler Lions Club Presents “Chipping for Charity” Golf Tournament fundraiser Friday, January 29 at Crosswinds Golf Club, 232 James Blackburn Drive, Savannah at 10 a.m.

This is a first-time event for the Pooler Lions Club.

The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four. It includes golf cart, packed lunch and dinner buffet.

There is a chance to win a car provided by Savannah Volvo for a hole in one on a par 3. There will also be raffles and a prize for goofiest golf attire.

Money raised will be used for the following:

  • Engaging our Youth campaign
  • Sharing the Vision campaign
  • Relieving the Hunger campaign
  • Protecting our Environment campaign

                 
For more information email lionsclub2@gmail.com or phone 912-988-1466.

