Pooler Lions Club Presents “Chipping for Charity” Golf Tournament fundraiser Friday, January 29 at Crosswinds Golf Club, 232 James Blackburn Drive, Savannah at 10 a.m.

This is a first-time event for the Pooler Lions Club.

The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four. It includes golf cart, packed lunch and dinner buffet.

There is a chance to win a car provided by Savannah Volvo for a hole in one on a par 3. There will also be raffles and a prize for goofiest golf attire.

Money raised will be used for the following:

Engaging our Youth campaign

Sharing the Vision campaign

Relieving the Hunger campaign

Protecting our Environment campaign



For more information email lionsclub2@gmail.com or phone 912-988-1466.

