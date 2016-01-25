CODA hosts domestic abuse meeting in the Lowcountry

South Carolina was ranked number one in the nation last year for the rate of women murdered by men.

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical violence, rape and/or stalking by a partner in their lifetimes. That's why organizations like citizens opposed to domestic abuse work to keep dialogue open about the issue and to help survivors of domestic situations.

Monday night, CODA will hold its annual meeting and panel discussion. It all kicks off at 6 p.m. and features a panel of speakers from legislature as well as local law enforcement.

The meeting is a way to update the public on current or past domestic situations in the Lowcountry. The Beaufort County Sheriff, as well as the Jasper County Sheriff, will be on hand providing data and trends for their area.

CODA says the relationship between law enforcement and themselves is very important when it comes to assessing domestic situations and protecting victims.

"Fortunately a lot of law enforcement will call us in to do training with new officers. Our training component covers the domestic violence laws in South Carolina, also the services CODA provides, and how to interact with victims and provide them information that might help with their safety,” said CODA Executive Director Kristin Dubrowski.

The meeting will also assess the effectiveness of South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's domestic abuse reform act that went into effect last June.

The meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. and is located at 1 Cooperative Way, Hardeeville, SC.

