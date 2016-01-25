HHI Restaurant Week lasts until Jan. 30th

It's Restaurant Week on Hilton Head Island and more than 70 restaurants are participating this year, offering special menus, promotions and some unbelievable deals for customers.

Ice cold beverages, quality service and amazing food are all the ingredients needed for a successful restaurant week. And it doesn't hurt that the food is from your backyard.

"We’re a farm to table restaurant. Ninety percent of our menu is sourced within 90 miles of our location. We use locally farmed organic. No GMO in as much of our products as we can,” said Neo Local Farm to Table Fare Manager Thomas Egan.

During restaurant week, participating restaurants offer deals and promotions to their customers. But it's not about the savings, it's about building a relationship of support within the community and keeping business consistent year-round

“When you come in and join us, not only are you supporting us and a local restaurant, but you're supporting the community as a whole. It’s almost like the Black Friday of restaurants. We do have a slower time, especially with the new year, new year's resolutions, some people enjoying some relaxation after the holidays,” said Egan.

"The restaurants who say it’s the slowest week of the year, used to be the slowest week with our Chamber Restaurant Week. Some owners are saying it's a week that actually rivals the summer weeks in terms of volume of business,” said HHI Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Communications Charlie Clark.

This is the 8th year of Chamber Restaurant Week and participation has grown since the first year. If you want to check out any of these awesome local eateries you'll have to do so now as the fun ends Jan. 30th.

