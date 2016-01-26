Asked and Answered: Has the President St./Gen. McIntosh project been delayed?

Some bad traffic news for those of you wanting the President Street/General McIntosh Boulevard construction project finished sooner rather than later.

The project has hit a snag.

The city is telling WTOC they have issued additional time to the project, which started March of last year. They have to relocate utilities along the project with AT&T and Atlanta Gas and Light, and the process took longer than expected.

Now - instead of Summer 2017 - the project may not be finished until Fall 2017.

