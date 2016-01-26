Beaufort City Council votes to rezone lot on May River Rd.

The Beaufort City Council rezoned a 35-acre lot in Pritchardville to make way for a potential RV park.

They voted 6 to 4 to rezone the lot off of May River Road. The owners hope to build a family friendly RV park on the property.

Residents at the meeting opposed the council’s decision to rezone the land, saying an RV park would not benefit the entire neighborhood and a transient community may foster crime.

Despite their concerns, the majority of council members chose not to let the resident's opinions decide what a property owner can do with their land.

