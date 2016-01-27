Savannah youth shelter hosts gala on Feb. 5th

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter will host their "Celebration of Love" event, an evening of jazz, auctions, dinner and entertainment on Friday, Feb. 5th beginning at 6 p.m. in the Plantation Club of The Landings.

Music for the evening will be provided by Velvet Caravan.

Last year's celebration raised $52,000 to benefit Park Place Outreach, the only local shelter for young people.

Individual seats are $125. Tables of 10 are also available.

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, located at 514 E. Henry St., opened in 1984. The organization has helped over 6,000 children and their families navigate through difficult times.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call 912.234.4048 or please click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.