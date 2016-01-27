New sidewalk plan benefiting Bluffton residents

A newly planned sidewalk design in Bluffton will connect two of the town’s most popular roads.

The 7,000 foot design would place sidewalks on four different roads in Old Town Bluffton and would connect Bluffton Parkway to May River Road in Old Town.

The town says more than 100 residents and homes will have walking access to multiple communities and the historical downtown district. The project will cost about $320,000.

One resident says her family has been waiting for a safe place to walk for a long time.

“We don’t have a place for walking. I’m a walking lady and I walk a lot with my little girls when we go downtown to the restaurants. It’s a good idea for it to connect us to downtown and places around here,” said Marine Zena, Bluffton resident.

Construction on the sidewalk project is expected to start sometime this year.

