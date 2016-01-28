SC Highway Patrol investigating after bicyclist hit on Gumtree Rd. in Hilton Head

A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a car on Gumtree Road in Hilton Head on Tuesday.

First responders say the man was trying to cross Gumtree Road on a bike when he was hit by an oncoming car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hilton Head Fire and Island Rescue, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the incident. The accident happened on a very busy Gumtree Road, and the road closed for more than an hour while first responders investigated.

According to family members, the victim was placed on life support at Savannah’s Memorial Health. They also say he broke bones in his neck and spine.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. No word if the driver of the car who hit the bicyclist is facing any charges.

