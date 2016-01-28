Semi-pro basketball tryouts for men, women in Coastal Georgia and South Carolina

Tryouts for the Savannah Storm (men's) and the C-Port Trojans (women's) semi-professional basketball teams for the 2016 season will be Saturday, Jan. 30th at the Tominac Fitness Center on Hunter Army Air Field.

The men's tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The women's tryouts will be from 1 to 4 p.m.

The tryouts are designed to select the best players to compete in the East Coast Men's Professional Basketball League and the Women's Blue Chip Basketball League. These are highly competitive leagues that feature players that have played on the college level and overseas.

The first game is scheduled for March 26, 2016 at Johnson High School in Savannah

For more information contact Juanita Simmons at 912-272-2890 or Juanita.Simmons@gdol.ga.gov.

