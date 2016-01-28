Tybee Critz Run Fest 2016 to add expo on Feb. 4th

For the first time, this year the packet pick-up and expo will be a one-day event and will take place at the Critz BMW showroom in Savannah, at the corner of Abercorn and Stephenson.

The winning design for the 2016 Tybee Critz Run Fest, chosen by online vote, is printed on the official race t-shirt, and will also be available for sale starting at the packet pick-up and expo on Thursday, Feb. 4th, and online following the races.

The winning design is by Katherine Wyman, a 53-year-old artist, painter and avid runner from Florida. She will be visiting Savannah and Tybee for the first time during the 2016 Critz Tybee Run Fest, and will participate in all five CTRF races.

Race events begin Friday, Feb. 5th or North Beach Grill 5K at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse.

The Sundae Cafe 10K is Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

CHU'S Half Marathon is Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 Mile Beach Run is Saturday at noon.

The YMCA 1 Mile Run is Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can do any or all the events - whichever you choose. If you participate in all five events, the distances add up to 26.2 miles - a full marathon.

Proceeds from the event are used to provide scholarship grants to local community organizations that encourage and support health and education goals.

For more information please click here or click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.