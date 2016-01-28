Parking limited this weekend for work along Calhoun St. in Bluffton

If you're in Bluffton this weekend, you may want to give yourself a little extra time to find parking.

The town is shutting down several spots in an attempt to beautify their main streets. This weekend, the town is working to make Calhoun Street beautiful.

There are dozens of businesses, galleries and restaurants along this street and owners want to make sure their customers have a great first impression from the moment they park their car.

Parking on Calhoun Street is already very tough with the limited amount of spaces. But starting this Sunday and then again on Monday, parking spots along Calhoun between May River and Bridge Street will be closed while crews repaint those white lines that designate parking spots. Even though the road work may come as an inconvenience, for some business owners it's a necessary task and couldn't be scheduled on a better day.

"Well I mean it's just a slower day, overall with any of the businesses, this time of year we are driven by the tourist market, so it's those slower days. So if I had to choose it would be those two. People may have to walk a little bit more but overall we appreciate what the town is doing. They’ve really gone above and beyond to get the streets together and putting in the bollards for the festivals, so it's worth a couple days of inconvenience,” said Old Town Dispensary co-owner Kim Viljac.

Those closures will take place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Now spaces along May River will still be open, and there is public parking off of Lawrence Street.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.