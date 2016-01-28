Surprise visit from the mayor for first graders at Hilton Head Elementary

First graders at Hilton Head Elementary School were in for a special treat when the mayor stopped in for a little government lesson.

Mayor David Bennett addressed about a group of 100 little ones, discussing everything from his role as mayor, the goal of town council and how he and local organizations help the community's running.

The personal lesson from the mayor goes right along with the student's curriculum, who are currently learning about the role of a government. Mayor Bennett described the points he wanted the students to take away from today's pop-up visit.

"Hopefully they've gained a picture of how they're paying taxes some day will come back and help them. As well as having the general perspective, that it's really about people in their community caring about other people and deciding to act upon that and serving,” said Mayor Bennett.

The mayor highlighted how tax dollars help the local fire and police departments as well as keeping those areas the kids love the most clean, like Coligny Beach Park.

