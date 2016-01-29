Miyagi wings, Tire Swing at Treylor Park

If you’re looking for some funky Super Bowl fare, look no further than Treylor Park, located in the heart of Downtown Savannah.

WTOC was fortunate enough to stop by and hang out with Chef Marvin, and we got to make some delicious, easy to prepare wings that your whole family will enjoy.

While not on the current menu, yet, Chef Marvin and Tim Guidera are going to show you how to make Treylor Park’s new Miyagi Wings, and also their popular Tire Swing cocktail to wash everything down.

Miyagi Wings

What you’ll need:

1 oz. bacon fat

2 cups shallots, minced

1 cup ginger, minced

2 ½ cups soy sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup honey

1 bottle sweet Thai chili sauce

Saute shallots and ginger in bacon fat in a sauce pot, then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well, bringing everything to a boil. Reduce slightly, then puree in a blender. Let the sauce cool and ladle the desired amount into a bowl and toss hot chicken wings to coat.

If you don’t want to make that much sauce, you can reduce the volume but make sure to keep the ratios the same.

Tire Swing

What you’ll need:

1 oz. vodka

1.5 oz. Pimm’s

1 oz. simple syrup

Dash of lemon juice

Sliced strawberries, cucumbers and whole mint leaves

In a pint glass muddle the strawberries, cucumbers and mint leaves. Fill with ice, then add vodka, Pimm’s, simple syrup and dash of lemon juice. Stir, then top with ginger ale.

