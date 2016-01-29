Treylor Park 'nachos', Georgia Mule for your Super Bowl party

If you’re looking for some funky Super Bowl fare, look no further than Treylor Park, located in the heart of Downtown Savannah.

WTOC was fortunate to stop by and hang out with Chef Marvin, and we got to make some delicious, easy to prepare “nachos” that your whole family will enjoy.

While not a traditional nacho, these are a real crowd pleaser and one of the top sellers at Treylor Park. Instead of using tortilla chips and salsa or guacamole, Treylor Park uses waffle fries, bacon, cheese and chicken fingers to create a colossal mountain of food.

Treylor Park Nachos

What you’ll need:

Waffle fries

Chicken fingers

Cooked bacon, diced

Cheddar jack cheese blend

Dill pickles, diced

Ranch dressing

Balsamic reduction

Chives, for garnish

Chef Marvin started out with some deep fried waffle fries and chicken fingers. He heaped the waffle fries on a plate, then covered in cheese and diced bacon. He placed the plate in the oven to melt the cheese and crisp the bacon, approximately 1-2 minutes. He then diced up the chicken fingers and placed them on top. He added diced dill pickles, then covered in ranch dressing and balsamic reduction.

One of the best things about this recipe is how versatile and customizable this recipe is, as well as how easy it is to prepare. If you don’t want to use chicken fingers, you can use any other kind of protein. I would use a pulled pork from my favorite barbecue place. You can also use whatever fixins you want, like barbecue sauce, different kinds of cheese, or even house made potato chips instead of waffle fries. The possibilities are endless, and they’re so easy to assemble, you can have several different varieties for all of your guests!

Chris, the bartender at Treylor Park was also nice enough to show us another hit drink that is another refreshing change of pace from the usual beer you see on the Super Bowl. This is Treylor Park’s take on a Moscow Mule called the Georgia Mule.

Georgia Mule

Fill glass or copper mug with ice, then add:

1.5 oz. bourbon

½ oz. lemon juice

Top with ginger beer

Both recipes are so easy, they’re hard to screw up.

