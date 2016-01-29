Take care of your body and mind at a workshop presented by local fitness experts

Core to Restore: Taking Care of Your Whole Self is Saturday, Feb. 6th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings Club.

It is open to the public. The workshop goes full circle from an intense core challenge to full and total relaxation with much to explore about yourself along the way.

The cost is $45 with pre-registration and $60 for walk-ins.

The event is presented by:

Marianne Forti -- Marianne teaches Barre Class, Core Barre Class and Pilates at Savannah Yoga Barre. She is currently accepting private clients.

Emily Polonus Fraser -- Emily is a Georgia Licensed Massage Therapist offering Thai Yoga Massage, Forrest Yoga Instruction, and Essential Oil & Wellness Education.

Janet McCarthy -- Janet is a Personal Trainer at five area fitness centers and can be seen on WTOC Mid-Morning Live for Fitness Friday each month sharing health and wellness information.

For information or to register call 912.598.2558.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.