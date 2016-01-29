Elder abuse training for SCMPD development

Training is key, as we have heard.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have undergone a number of specialized training sessions, whether on human trafficking or domestic abuse.

Officers will have even more training coming soon. This time the training is for something else that often flies under the radar: elder abuse.

It is crime we have seen play out a number of times throughout Chatham County, whether it was physical abuse, mental abuse or financial abuse.

The U.S. population age 65 and older is on the rise and millions of Baby Boomers are in our community. The Special Victim's Unit focuses on all sorts of crimes from children to the elderly.

Most cases are reported by the hospital when they notice unusual injuries. The upcoming training called "End Abuse in Later Life" will help the current officers know what to look for when they show up to a scene, whether it is behavior, condition of the home or uncommon statements.

"It teaches the officer what to look for when they go to a seen that possible has elder abuse. It gives them to the tools to see, because a lot of times when there is one form of abuse there is another. For example, if there is neglect, there will probably be financial abuse as well,” said Investigator James Coleman, SVU.

An exact date for the training is not set.

The unit tells WTOC they investigate every tip they get so if you do have concern, do not be afraid to call police or CrimeStoppers.

