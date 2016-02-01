Easy slow-cooker pulled pork with Carolina BBQ sauce, Cotton and Rye style

If you’re ever looking for an elegant place to have a classy meal, Cotton and Rye should be pretty high up on the list. Between the eclectic menu and nostalgic décor, this Habersham newcomer is quickly gaining notoriety in the area.

But that doesn’t mean they know how to throw down during the Super Bowl. They’re creating classy takes on tailgate staples that are easy for you and your family to replicate at home and really wow your guests.

Chef Brandon took WTOC’s Tim Guidera into the kitchen and showed him an easy way to prepare classic pulled pork for the big game, and even made a tangy South Carolina-style barbecue sauce to go with it.

Slow Cooker Pork

What you'll need:

1 Boston Butt

1 cup carrots, peeled and roughly chopped into 1 inch pieces

1 cup celery, roughly chopped into 1 inch pieces

2 cups white onions, peeled and quartered (about 2 onions)

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 cans lager style beer (think Coors Light or Miller Light)

kosher salt/coarse ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup water

Heat a large skillet on medium heat and pour in oil. Score the pork shoulder (make shallow cuts along the surface of the meat) in a crosshatch patter about 1-2 inches apart and season heavily with salt and pepper. Sear pork on all sides until deep, golden brown, about 8-12 minutes per side. If pan begins to smoke or pork begins to develop black spots, reduce heat slightly. Then place pork shoulder into slow cooker.

Pour out oil into heat safe container and return to medium heat. Melt the butter and add garlic, onions, celery and carrots and cook for 5-10 mniutes, stirring occasionally until golden and caramelized. Add tomato paste and cook 3-5 minutes more, stirring constantly. Add water and scrape pan with spatula until all brown bits are absorbed into liquid.

Pour vegetable liquid mixture over pork in the slow cooker, then pour the beer into the cooker. Depending on the size of your cooker, you may only be able to pour in one beer. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 3-5 hours. Pork is done when it easily falls apart. Pull the pork out of the cooker and let cool slightly.

Shred the pork with forks, removing any large chunks of fat. Taste and season with salt and pepper as necessary, adding in the strained liquid as needed until desired level of moisture. Store the pulled pork in the refrigerator for up to four days to serve later, or return to slow cooker and keep on warm if serving immediately.

To reheat refrigerated meat, put in slow cooker and set on high for 1-2 hours until hot, then switch to warm.

Need a barbecue sauce to go along with your delicious pulled pork? Try this.

Carolina BBQ Sauce

What you'll need:

1 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon white sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Taste and adjust salt or sugar to your preference. If sauce is too acidic or sharp for your tastes, add cold water in small increments to make it more mild.

Pour over hot pork and mix well.

