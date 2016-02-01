Opening day of 19th annual Gullah Art Exhibit

Monday kicks off the first day of the month long Gullah celebration in the Lowcountry.

This is the 20th year of the celebration and it starts on display Monday afternoon at the 19th annual Gullah Art Exhibit.

The Gullah culture stems from the descendants of enslaved Africans who lived in the Lowcountry, most predominately the Sea Islands.

The exhibit is a collection of art from artists in the Lowcountry to as far as New Jersey. All the art showcases some aspect of Gullah life ranging from regional pastimes, religious traditions and daily life in the field or at sea. The exhibit consists of canvas paintings, oil works, clay sculptures and even some pieces created from things specific to the area like oyster shells and grains of rice.

The chairperson said it's important to preserve the roots that make the Lowcountry special.

“I think it's very important to remember for any culture to remember your roots, to remember where you came from. Especially in this area because it was such a dominant culture. Then we continue to try and make sure the children coming up remember their ancestors and the background so we want to make sure that we keep in that forefront,” said Gullah Art Exhibit Chairperson Pamela Felton Redmon. "It’s a very old culture, and it's really on the sea coast of South Carolina. It is a culture that has been for many years in reference to how the persons lived and how they valued life and how they worked in the field and it's very close in relationship to African-American, black culture.”

The exhibit is open all month long, and there are some pieces up for purchase. To find a list of events for the 20th annual Gullah celebration, please click here.

