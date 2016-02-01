Search continues for second robbery suspect at Bluffton gas station

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who robbed two people at a Bluffton gas station.

A witness was able to stop Drevon Robinson before he ran away. He was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a deadly weapon - the second suspect was able to escape.

The brave witness who stepped in to help was a Department of Natural Resources Officer who happened to be in the parking lot while the robbery was happening. Deputies say as soon as the officer realized what was going on, he acted fast.

He approached Robinson and was able to get the gun out of his hand. Then, he handcuffed him and waited for deputies to get there.

“Just prior to being able to flee the area, a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Officer came up on him, and was able to apprehend one of the subjects who was still armed at the time. Arrested him and the other fled,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Bob Bromage.

The other man got away with the victim’s purse and phone, but investigators say no one was injured. He was seen running towards Malphrus Road. They searched the area but were not able to find him.

The second suspect is being described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana covering his face. He and Robinson were seen getting out of a black SUV.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, the victims were at an air pump behind the gas station when they were approached by the suspects. Deputies think they may have been target because they were women.

Armed robberies in broad daylight, near heavily populated areas aren’t the norm for criminals in Beaufort County, but deputies believe Robinson and his accomplice knew exactly what they were looking for on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s pretty obvious that they targeted a couple of vulnerable women that were putting air in their tires,” said Cpt. Bromage.

The men were armed with a pistol and demanded purses and cell phones from the women.

Robinson is facing kidnapping, weapon and robbery charges. Now, the hunt is on for a second man. Deputies say they would have been looking for two criminals if the DNR officer hadn’t stepped in to help.

“It’s great he was there. He was able to obviously arrest one of the subjects. We hope to have the other one identified sometime today or tomorrow, but it was great that he was there and apprehended one of them,” said Cpt. Bromage.

If you have any information that could lead to the second suspect, call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.255.3200.

