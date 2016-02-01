Beaufort education reform group endorses special election school board candidate

With the school board special election less than a day away, Beaufort’s newest education reform group is endorsing one of the candidates.

Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, or CARE, announced Monday that it is supporting David Striebinger to fill the District 2 board seat. Striebinger is running against Rebecca Cooper, a former educator.

CARE formed during the district's nepotism scandal last year and says it’s disappointed how the board handled the situation. The group believes a new school board member can help change the district for the better.

“More transparency and more accountability to the public and to the tax payers. The school board is responsible for one employee only in the entire school system and that’s the superintendent of schools. He’s supposed to report to them. They just don’t hold him accountable. They ask him softball questions and they don’t ask the tough questions,” said Richard Bisi, Beaufort County CARE.

Polls in District 2 open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

